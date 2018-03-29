Lenten Food Drive
Our thanks to everyone who contributed to the FaithFULL food collection for the South Jersey food bank. We amassed over 1,600 pounds of food for the needy and we appreciate all your efforts.
April Anniversaries
Anyone celebrating an anniversary in April is invited to notify the office so we can publish your names in our weekly bulletins. Call the office or e-mail the bulletin editor at bulletin@stthomasbrigantine.org. Let us all share in your happiness.
A happy and blessed Easter to everyone in Brigantine from St. Thomas’ priests and staff.