WILDWOOD — On Thursday, May 24, the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition, a community initiative of Cape Assist, held several Sticker Shock events in Cape May County.
The coalition worked together with the Bellevue Tavern, Sunset Liquors, Seaville Tavern and Green’s Liquor on Pacific Avenue to combat underage drinking and its related problems. Volunteers, store staff and coalition members placed stickers on multi-packs of beer and wine coolers. The sticker reads: “Think Twice! It’s not your call. It’s the law,” to remind adults that it is illegal to purchase alcohol for anyone under 21.
“The Sticker Shock events seem to be creating more awareness of underage drinking among parents and older peers” said Kim Mounce, senior coalition coordinator, “By doing this event the Thursday prior to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, we hoped to extend the awareness to the influx of visitors coming to the shore.”
For more information about the Coalition, call Mounce at Cape Assist 609-522-5960 or email kim@capeassist.org.