UPPER TOWNSHIP — The storms of 2017 did very little damage to beaches in Strathmere, according to a coastal engineer’s report, which means wide beaches and healthy dunes for the summer of ’18.
The report by the Stockton University Coastal Research Center presented to Upper Township Committee at its April 23 meeting concluded most beaches in the Strathmere section of the township ended 2017 in much the same shape as they were in when the year began.
One exception is the northern corner of the barrier island at Seaview Avenue, where Dr. Stewart Farrell, the director of the Coastal Research Center, found a three-foot vertical scarp in the dunes in mid-2017, the report states.
In the past, this site had seen some of the most worrisome erosion in Strathmere. In 2008, erosion was severe enough that an emergency rock revetment was built to protect homes in the area. According to the report, the area in the north end of Strathmere is vulnerable to rapid changes to the beach both from coastal storms and because of the effect of nearby Corsons Inlet.
A beach replenishment project improved things in that area soon after, but beaches were again nearing a crisis coming into the summer of 2015, leading to a tripling of the amount of sand added by a large-scale federal beach replenishment project that year.
That work was part of a $57.6 million project adding millions of cubic yards of sand to beaches in Ocean City, Strathmere and Sea Isle City, designed to help beaches recover from damages inflicted during Hurricane Sandy, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers returning to repair the beaches hit by winter storm Jonas in early 2016.
"The restored beaches continued in as-repaired condition into 2017 with minimal changes seen as of the December 2016 survey,” reads the beach report for 2017. “A one-year Jonas anniversary northeast storm occurred Jan. 24, 2017, without significant impact.”
In some areas, sand eroded from Strathmere beaches moved offshore as sand bars, but continues to help protect the properties from coastal storms, the report indicated.
“We did lose some depth. But based on what these reports are showing, the sand didn’t go very far,” was how township engineer Paul Dietrich put it at the April 2 meeting.
Dietrich described 2017 as a roller coaster on the township’s beaches, stating that for a time the situation in the north end seemed dire, as a lot of sand was lost in that area in the summer. But as the winds and currents changed through the summer, the report said, the beaches grew a little. There may not be as much dry beach at high tide as there was immediately following the latest Army Corps project, he said, but there is more sand flowing in the coastal system now, including the sand bars, which will mean better storm protection.
“I think everything looks really good,” he told Township Committee.
Mayor Rich Palombo added the report was completed before the storms that hit the area in March, when he said it seemed like the area got a nor’easter every weekend. Dietrich said it was the first year he recalls that the beaches ended the year in as good or better condition than the year before.