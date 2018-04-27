The seventh annual Tour de Tuckahoe Bike Ride will take place 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5 at Amanda's Field in Woodbine. The event is hosted by the Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants' Association with co-sponsorship from Tuckahoe Bike Shop to raise money for multiple scholarship funds, including four new scholarships introduced this year.
All rides will start and end at Amanda's Field with different course options for each level of cyclist. There is a 65-mile ride ($30), a 20-mile ride ($30) and a 9-mile Kid's Fun Loop ($10), which goes around the bike path within Amanda's Field and offers a door prize ticket to the kids each time they complete a loop.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event or preregistration is available online at TourDeTuckahoe.com. Registraitons include a free T-shirt while supplies last, breakfast and lunch, chances to win door prizes, entertainment and a goody bag.
There will also be a raffle for a Fuji Jari 1.7 bike and tickets for the raffle should be available by the end of March at the Tuckahoe Bike Shop, Cody's Power Equiptment, Riverbend Baskets & Antique Center, Sturdy Savings Bank in Tuckahoe and other GTAMA members.
The GTAMA has awarded about $200,000 in scholarships to local student since 1998, including the James and Martha Owens Scholarship, the Alex and Virginia May Scholarship and the GTAMA Scholarships, which are awarded to students who are already enrolled in college.
The GTAMA introduced four new scholarships, one being the B and G scholarship which will award $2,000 to one male and one female high school seniot that meets a specific criteria.
The second new scholarship is the $500 LC Equiptment, Inc. scholarship awarded to a graduating high school senior who has been accepted into a technical program or trades journeyman of his or her choice.
The Marjorie and Stoddard Bixby Scholarship is also new and will award $1000 to a studenet enrolled in one the the STEM diciplines.
The fourth scholarship is in memory of former GTAMA president Roland Bonner which is currently at $4,000 with more funds coming in.
For more information about the event, please contact the Tuckahoe Bike Shop at (609) 628-0101, TuckahoeMerchants@gmail.com or visit TourDeTuckahoe.com.