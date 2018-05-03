EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Arc of Atlantic County announced the return of its annual fundraiser, The MonArc Celebration, on Thursday, May 17, in the Grand Ballroom at the Golden Nugget Atlantic City.
The event will feature A Taste of Landry’s Restaurants and will showcase chef-inspired menu items from restaurants at the Golden Nugget, including The Chart House, Vic and Anthony’s, Grotto, Lillie’s Asian Cuisine, Michael Patrick’s Brasserie and Bill’s Bar & Burger, and an assortment of gourmet desserts and sweets.
Tickets are $125 per person and can be purchased at thearcatlantic.org. Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are also available. Free self-parking is available.
Guests may enjoy one hour of complimentary wine and beer. A selection of craft beers will be available for tastings, hosted by Tuckahoe Brewing Co. and Alphabet City Brewing Co. A variety of wines compliments of Josh Winery and Allied Beverage will also be available for tastings.
Guest will once again have the opportunity to bid in the silent auction, which will feature overnight stays, concert tickets, sports tickets, memorabilia, themed baskets and many other items. The event will be emceed by DJ Ken Schaffer and include dancing and a few surprises.
Annually, The Arc of Atlantic County provides support and service to more than 800 individuals and families with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in Atlantic County and more than 150 people with such disabilities living in Camden, Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean Counties. The funds raised during this event will support a variety of programs and services, including case management, recreation, social and educational activities, and family support.
The MonArc Celebration highlights The Arc of Atlantic County’s mission, and celebrates the individuals, businesses and community partners who provide a key role in supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Atlantic County.
For more information on the event, contact Mary Ruley Moyer, director of development and community outreach at 609-485-0800, ext. 135, or mmoyer@thearcatlantic.org.