VENTNOR — Setting up crafters, food vendors and games along Ventnor Avenue, the Ventnor Business Association held its first-ever Spring Block Party on Saturday, May 12. Visitors and families strolled the street between Troy and Portland Avenues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The VBA had started planning the inaugural event about four months ago. President Christina Rubenstein said that the turnout exceeded their expectations for its first run.
“I think it really shed a light on Ventnor and showed what a great town it is,” Rubenstein said. “It gave a chance for all the community to come together for a day and talk and really have a day of fun for everybody.”
The event also featured live entertainment on two stages. One in the kids area was dedicated to performances from local dance studios and karaoke while the other stage featured musical performances from local bands.
Commissioner Tim Kriebel also agreed to sit in the dunk tank for almost an hour, as visitors and even Police Chief Doug Biagi tried to send him splashing into the water.
“We really have had great feedback from the city, from vendors and from the citizens themselves.” Rubenstein said.
Next year, Rubenstein confirmed that the VBA plans to continue to organize the block party. The group also has plans to expand the event, mentioning possible additions such as a beer garden for adults.
“We’re not going to make it a ridiculously huge event because we still like the small-town to feel to it, but we will add some stuff next year,” she said.
Rubenstein said that for now, the VBA’s next project will be hosting this summer’s concert and movie series.