MEADOWBOOK FARMHOUSE/GARDEN TOUR AND AWBURY ARBORETUM: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9; Offshore Garden Club Bus Trip; Box Lunch; $85. 609-927-6001 or 856-692-4465.
BUS TRIP TO ORIOLES VS. PHILLIES: May 15, 16; overnight at Days Inn Inner Harbor (across from stadium); $250; taking place out of Absecon; for information call John at 609-703-5418.
LANCASTER BUS TRIP: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatre to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
TRIP TO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: May 20-23, presented by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in North Wildwood. The trip includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts, two dinners (one a dinner cruise), admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, guided tour of Cleveland, and visit to Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Cost is $575 for a double and includes taxes, baggage handling and driver’s gratuity. For information, call 609-425-9523.
'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO BILTMORE ESTATE: June 16-21, sponsored by the Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Travel by private bus to Asheville, North Carolina, with stops in Richmond, Virginia, scenic drives along Skyline Drive. The visit to Biltmore will include a land tour, free time to stroll the grounds and a visit to Antler Hill Village Farm and Winery on the estate. There will be a guided tour of the Biltmore House and rooftop reception and tour of the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Asheville. Participants will visit the Folk Art Center; Blue Ridge Mountain Heritage Center; North Carolina Arboretum' Black Mountain, North Carolina; and Historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem. Return trip includes stop at Baltimore, Maryland, for a sightseeing cruise. For information, call 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: July 28; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The cost is $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
ISRAEL TRIP: Sept. 30-Oct. 9 organized by Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. Trip begins in Tel Aviv with a welcome dinner and visits the Latrun Area, Jaffa, Caesarea, Haifa, Acre, Nazareth, Cana, Kibbutz, Mount of Beattitudes, Capernaum, Sea of Galilee, Bet She’An, Jerusalem, Masada and the Dead Sea. Trip includes eight nights' accommodations at superior first-class hotels and 14 meals — 8 breakfasts at hotel and six three-course dinners. For information, call Brigantine CER at 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL, HANUKKAH 2018: Nov. 29-Dec. 9, organized by the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. Rates are $3,600 per person double occupancy and $4,350 for single occupancy. The cost includes round trip airfare from JFK, nine night accommodations and 15 meals. The trip starts with two nights at the Dan Panorama-Tel Aviv with tours of the city’s Bahaus architecture, Mediterranean coast and nearby city of Jaffa. The group heads north for two nights to explore the cities of Haifa, Tiberias and Tzefat and the ancient sites in Bei’t Shean, Nazareth and Tabgha while staying in the Kibbutz Lavi Hotel. The tour concludes with five nights in Jerusalem at the Dan Panorama Hotel. While in Jerusalem, the tour will visit the Western Wall, The Jewish and Christian Quarter, The Israel Museum, Shrine of the Book (Dead Sea Scrolls), Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and more. A day trip from Jerusalem will visit The Dead Sea and the fortress of Masada. For information, call Josh Cutler at 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
SOUTH AFRICA TRIP: March 11 – 19, 2019; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; price includes round trip airfare from JFK airport to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris; $3,600 per person, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.