'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO BILTMORE ESTATE: June 16-21, sponsored by the Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Travel by private bus to Asheville, North Carolina, with stops in Richmond, Virginia, scenic drives along Skyline Drive. The visit to Biltmore will include a land tour, free time to stroll the grounds and a visit to Antler Hill Village Farm and Winery on the estate. There will be a guided tour of the Biltmore House and rooftop reception and tour of the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Asheville. Participants will visit the Folk Art Center; Blue Ridge Mountain Heritage Center; North Carolina Arboretum' Black Mountain, North Carolina; and Historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem. Return trip includes stop at Baltimore, Maryland, for a sightseeing cruise. For information, call 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
CASINO TRIP: June 26; trip to Tropicana hosted by Knights Of Columbus, Council 2560 of Ocean City; leaves St. Augustine's Church at 13th and Wesley Avenue, Ocean City at 11 a.m.; includes show "Magique," plus $15 in slots; $25. 609-398-9037.
'CAROUSEL': June 27; bus trip to New York City to see the musical "Carousel"; hosted by ORT Ocean View Chapter of Atlantic and May Cape Counties; for details and information call Joan at 609-926-3606.
KATZ JCC TRIP TO SEE FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: July 25; trip to New York to see a performance of "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City; $75 per person for show, $35 without show, space limited. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or JCCAtlantic.org.
AMERICAN MUSIC THEATER BUS TRIP: July 28; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon will host a bus trip to see “Songs of the Silver Screen” in Lancaster, Pennsylvania; includes bus, all-you-can-eat lunch, and show for $88. For information, call 609-484-0626.
BUS TRIP TO SIGHT AND SOUND THEATER TO SEE 'JESUS': Aug. 2; hosted by the Knights of Columbus; bus will leave Saint Vincent De Paul Church in Mays Landing parking lot promptly at 9 a.m., returning at 8:45 p.m.; $138, register by June 15. 856-498-1587 or 609-742-8897.
ISRAEL TRIP: Sept. 30-Oct. 9 organized by Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. Trip begins in Tel Aviv with a welcome dinner and visits the Latrun Area, Jaffa, Caesarea, Haifa, Acre, Nazareth, Cana, Kibbutz, Mount of Beattitudes, Capernaum, Sea of Galilee, Bet She’An, Jerusalem, Masada and the Dead Sea. Trip includes eight nights' accommodations at superior first-class hotels and 14 meals — 8 breakfasts at hotel and six three-course dinners. For information, call Brigantine CER at 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL, HANUKKAH 2018: Nov. 29-Dec. 9, organized by the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. Rates are $3,600 per person double occupancy and $4,350 for single occupancy. The cost includes round trip airfare from JFK, nine night accommodations and 15 meals. The trip starts with two nights at the Dan Panorama-Tel Aviv with tours of the city’s Bahaus architecture, Mediterranean coast and nearby city of Jaffa. The group heads north for two nights to explore the cities of Haifa, Tiberias and Tzefat and the ancient sites in Bei’t Shean, Nazareth and Tabgha while staying in the Kibbutz Lavi Hotel. The tour concludes with five nights in Jerusalem at the Dan Panorama Hotel. While in Jerusalem, the tour will visit the Western Wall, The Jewish and Christian Quarter, The Israel Museum, Shrine of the Book (Dead Sea Scrolls), Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and more. A day trip from Jerusalem will visit The Dead Sea and the fortress of Masada. For information, call Josh Cutler at 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.
SOUTH AFRICA TRIP: March 11 – 19, 2019; hosted by Milton & Betty Katz JCC; experience the wonders of Cape Town and Krueger National Park; price includes round trip airfare from JFK airport to Cape Town aboard South African Air, accommodations in premier hotels, eight meals, intra-Africa transportation, daily tours and Krueger Park safaris; $3,600 per person, reservations required. 609-822-1167, ext. 138 or travel@jccatlantic.org.