BUS TRIP TO NEW YORK: April 25, with stops at the 911 Museum area and the New York theater district. The bus will leave the Beth El parking lot 9 a.m. and depart for return trip at 5 p.m. Cost is $40 and includes snacks. To RSVP send payment to Beth El Sisterhood, PO Box 3133 Margate, NJ 08402. For information call 609-823-2725.
'JESUS' AT SIGHT AND SOUND: April 26; hosted by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in Wildwood; includes transportation, lunch at Shady Maple Restaurant, reserved seats for 3 p.m. show; $125. 609-536-2865.
TRIP TO NEW YORK CITY TO SEE "WAITRESS": May 2, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles and book by Jesse Nelson, based on the 2007 film of the same name. This musical tells the story of Jenna Hunterson, a waitress in an unhappy marriage to a man named Earl. When Jenna unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she begins an affair with her gynecologist. Looking for ways out, she sees a pie contest and its grand prize as her chance. Bus leaves the Brigantine Community Center for New York City at 8 a.m. and departs NYC immediately after the show. Cost is $120. For information, call Brigantine Community Education Recreation at 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
MEADOWBOOK FARMHOUSE/GARDEN TOUR AND AWBURY ARBORETUM: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 9; Offshore Garden Club Bus Trip; Box Lunch; $85. 609-927-6001 or 856-692-4465.
BUS TRIP TO ORIOLES VS. PHILLIES: May 15, 16; overnight at Days Inn Inner Harbor (across from stadium); $250; taking place out of Absecon; for information call John at 609-703-5418.
LANCASTER BUS TRIP: May 16, 7:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.; bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatre to see "Jesus," shopping at Tangers Outlets, dining at Shady Maple Smorgasbord; hosted by United Methodist Men of Salem, 815 S. Main St., Pleasantville; $145 adults, $130 ages 12 and younger; $50 deposit to RSVP. 609-646-2220.
TRIP TO THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME: May 20-23, presented by the Forever Young Club at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish in North Wildwood. The trip includes three nights lodging, three breakfasts, two dinners (one a dinner cruise), admission to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, guided tour of Cleveland, and visit to Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Cost is $575 for a double and includes taxes, baggage handling and driver’s gratuity. For information, call 609-425-9523.
'ROMEO AND JULIET': 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 13; bus trip to see American Ballet Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet"; Beth Israel Reform Congregation, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield, $90, reservations needed by May 10. 609-432-2983 or cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
TRIP TO BILTMORE ESTATE: June 16-21, sponsored by the Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Travel by private bus to Asheville, North Carolina, with stops in Richmond, Virginia, scenic drives along Skyline Drive. The visit to Biltmore will include a land tour, free time to stroll the grounds and a visit to Antler Hill Village Farm and Winery on the estate. There will be a guided tour of the Biltmore House and rooftop reception and tour of the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Asheville. Participants will visit the Folk Art Center; Blue Ridge Mountain Heritage Center; North Carolina Arboretum' Black Mountain, North Carolina; and Historic Old Salem in Winston-Salem. Return trip includes stop at Baltimore, Maryland, for a sightseeing cruise. For information, call 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO CHICAGO: June 16-22, sponsored by the Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Visit the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and lunch at historic Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio. In Chicago there will be a guided tour to include Millennium Park, Grant Park, Navy Pier, the Art Institute of Chicago, Wrigley Field, narrated Chicago River Cruise and Shed Aquarium. The return trip will feature a campus tour of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and a sightseeing cruise aboard the Gateway Clipper in Pittsburgh. Price is $2,025 double occupancy, $1,771 per person triple occupancy and $2,790 single occupancy, includes six nights hotel accommodations, two breakfasts, one lunch and four dinners including a dinner cruise. For information call 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL TRIP: Sept. 30-Oct. 9 organized by Brigantine Community Education Recreation. Rates are $4,295 double occupancy, $4,277 triple occupancy and $5,783 single occupancy. Trip begins in Tel Aviv with a welcome dinner and visits the Latrun Area, Jaffa, Caesarea, Haifa, Acre, Nazareth, Cana, Kibbutz, Mount of Beattitudes, Capernaum, Sea of Galilee, Bet She’An, Jerusalem, Masada and the Dead Sea. Trip includes eight nights' accommodations at superior first-class hotels and 14 meals — 8 breakfasts at hotel and six three-course dinners. For information, call Brigantine CER at 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
TRIP TO NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Oct. 22-25; hosted by Brigantine CER; price ranges from $750 to $1,110. 609-264-7350, ext. 1.
ISRAEL, HANUKKAH 2018: Nov. 29-Dec. 9, organized by the Milton and Betty Katz Jewish Community Center. Rates are $3,600 per person double occupancy and $4,350 for single occupancy. The cost includes round trip airfare from JFK, nine night accommodations and 15 meals. The trip starts with two nights at the Dan Panorama-Tel Aviv with tours of the city’s Bahaus architecture, Mediterranean coast and nearby city of Jaffa. The group heads north for two nights to explore the cities of Haifa, Tiberias and Tzefat and the ancient sites in Bei’t Shean, Nazareth and Tabgha while staying in the Kibbutz Lavi Hotel. The tour concludes with five nights in Jerusalem at the Dan Panorama Hotel. While in Jerusalem, the tour will visit the Western Wall, The Jewish and Christian Quarter, The Israel Museum, Shrine of the Book (Dead Sea Scrolls), Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum and more. A day trip from Jerusalem will visit The Dead Sea and the fortress of Masada. For information, call Josh Cutler at 609-822-1167 or email jcutler@jccatlantic.org.