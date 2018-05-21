The members of the Country Shore Women’s Club gathered for an exquisite dinner at Jon & Patty’s Bistro in Ocean City on Tuesday, May 8 for their annual End of the Year Dinner. The ladies celebrated raising more than $12,000 from their fundraising efforts during the 2017–2018 club year.
The evening’s program was the installation of the club’s officers for 2018 – 2020:
Co-Presidents Tisa McKinley & Sally Morris; First Vice President Cindy Arnold; Second Vice President Christine Perro; Third Vice President Felicia Ensminger; Recording Secretary: Megan Dickinson; Corresponding Secretary: MaryBeth Grant and Carolyn Peltz; Treasurer: Mary Nelson; Trustees: Linda Banner, Maureen Card, Jill Clark, Tanya Curran & Stacey Saul
The Country Shore Women’s Club regular Club meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of each month September through May at 7:30pm. New members are inducted in October and January. If you are interested in becoming a member of the Country Shore Women’s Club, please submit a letter with your interest to CSWC, P.O. Box 293, Marmora, NJ 08223 by September 1, 2018.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tanya Curran at 609-214-0500 or tanyacurrancmp@gmail.com.