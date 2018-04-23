SEA ISLE CITY — The system for public input at a Friday public meeting on proposals for restriping part of Ocean Drive was direct and immediately understandable.
A series of possible options were presented on boards at the front of the room. As Strathmere and Sea Isle City residents crowded into the meeting room of Sea Isle’s welcome center, there was a pile of stickers, red and green circles. A green sticker meant you liked the plan, a red one meant you didn’t.
So as the crowd began to thin at about 5 p.m. April 20, it was immediately obvious that almost no one liked some of the options, as indicated by a swarm of red stickers, and that the one known as option E offered the strongest chance for consensus.
The county hopes to ease congestion and traffic in the south end of the Strathmere section of Upper Township, an area known as Whale Beach, and the neighboring north end of Sea Isle City. For most of this stretch of Ocean Drive, there are tall dunes on the east side of the road and either houses or marsh on the west side.
Through much of the year, the road is quiet, a detour off the main flow of Cape May County life. But on summer weekends, cars line both sides of the street while pedestrians, cars, bikes and diamondback turtles vie for space in the two traffic lanes.
After years of complaints from property owners and others, Cape May County is searching for a workable solution. The Friday meeting gave the public a chance to see the options and offer some input. An earlier proposal would have shifted the lanes to one side of the road, creating a pedestrian walkway on the far side of the line of parked cars.
That raised opposition from some neighbors, prompting the consulting firm NV5 to go back to the drawing board to offer some other ideas.
Option E, the one with the most green stickers, would eliminate parking on the west side of the road to create a mixed-use path for walkers and bikes. Visitors could still park along the ocean side of the road, and the center line of the two lanes would shift slightly.
County engineer Dale Foster said he was pleased with the turnout Friday. He thinks it may be possible to make some changes by this summer, if he can get something on the agenda for approval by the Cape May County freeholders in May.
Freeholder Will Morey, whose responsibilities on the board include the engineer’s office, attended the event. He said afterward that a May vote may be fast for government but is possible. But he said that the lane changes are only part of what the county hopes to accomplish along that road.
While creating a walking lane on the west side of the road saw the most support, that proposal has its drawbacks as well. The main issue raised on Friday was the big loss in parking.
Tim Rose, of the Tuckahoe section of Upper Township, takes his family to the beach in that area, he said. He can understand why a resident or someone with a summer house along the road may want fewer cars parked there, but he pointed out that state and federal money went to build that beach and taxpayers from around the county maintain that road.
“Only the people who can afford to have a house on the island will be able to go to the beach,” he said. He wants the township to create parking areas for nonresident beachgoers.
He wasn’t the only one to raise the concern. Some residents brought up the same issue. Jerry Kruth, who has a house in Whale Beach, said the beach in that area is never very crowded, even when every available parking spot it filled for miles along the road.
“We want to give people places to park. We want people to be able to go to the beach,” Kruth said.
The meeting was set up so that residents could talk one-on-one with Foster or Michael Dannemiller, the principal engineer with NV5, but couldn’t speak to the whole room at once. That meant members of the public, several reporters and officials with Sea Isle City and Upper Township milled about the room like it was an alcohol-free cocktail party.
Several residents wanted to see the speed limit dropped in the area, at least in the summer. The speed limit is 25 mph in the crowded areas of Sea Isle City, 35 in Strathmere’s center, but 40 along this length. Some said that speed seemed fine for the winter but far too fast for the crowded months.
Members of Sea Isle City’s City Council attended, including John Gibson and J.B. Feeley, as did Upper Township Committeemen Ed Barr and John Coggins.
Barr also raised concerns about the effect on parking. Other towns have faced legal challenges after trying to restrict beachfront parking, he said. He would like to see the county widen the road to the west, cutting into those high dunes and placing the removed sand back on the beach on the far side of the existing dune line.
That would allow plenty of room for parking and a bike lane, he said, but he added that county professionals have made clear that would definitely not be allowed under state and federal rules.
NV5 has a $38,000 county contract to come up with alternatives for the road, known as Landis Avenue in Sea Isle City and Commonwealth Avenue in Strathmere.