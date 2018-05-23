UPPER TOWNSHIP — Charles A. Adelizzi, the late commander of the Fraser-Ross-Sack-Watchko Post 8695 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, remained dedicated to veterans up until the very end.

“His last words were, ‘Did you put the poppy money in the bank?’” said his widow, Diana Adelizzi, in a recent interview.

For about 30 years, Charles Adelizzi helped organize an Upper Township Memorial Day tradition. Marmora VFW post members, members of the American Legion Post 239 of Tuckahoe other veterans, Boy Scouts from Troop 55 and others tour cemeteries and memorials throughout the township each Memorial Day, offering prayers and paying respects to those who served the United States.

This year, the tour will go on without him. Starting at 7:15 a.m. Monday, May 28, the tour will visit eight cemeteries, four monuments and the VFW Post at 15 Lyndhurst Road.

“He definitely would want it to go ahead,” said Diane Adelizzi. She said he was there last year, and after the tour, the two of them visited some veterans who were not able to make it out. They had dinner together. The next morning, he had a stroke.

Charles Anthony Adelizzi died June 9, 2017. He was 78.

Adelizzi graduated from Ocean City High School in 1956 and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Rutgers in 1962. He served in the United States Army in Vietnam with the Army Security Agency, according to his obituary, and worked with the Cape May County Department of Health for 33 years.

According to Diane Adelizzi, the annual Memorial Day tour was already an established tradition when he took over the post 30 years ago. She said it would be important to him for the tradition to carry on.

Michael Venzie, the new post commander, said Adelizzi was instrumental in getting the annual tour together and in the continuation of the VFW Post.

“He held that post together. He did maybe 90 percent of the work,” Venzie said, adding that he’s doing his best to fill in. “I’ve tried my best. Being as it’s my first year we still have some kinks to work out.”

Venzie said Adelizzi worked with township officials, community groups and other veterans organizations to organize the tour each year. Post members would lightly tease the Adelizzis about their names, Charles and Diana.

“We’d call them the royal couple,” he said.

This year, the plan is to reverse the order of the stops on the tour. Venzie cited the intense summer traffic as the reason for the change, which has the procession starting in the north end of the township and moving south.

At each stop, there will be a rifle salute and a chaplain’s prayer, and taps will be played, Venzie said.

The tour starts at Head of the River cemetery on Route 49 in Estell Manor at 7:15 a.m., and continues to the monument in Corbin City on Route 49 for a wreath presentation at 7:30. Post members say times are approximate because of the potential for traffic delays.

Planned stops include:

Tuckahoe Methodist Church Cemetery, Route 49, Tuckahoe: 7:45 a.m.

Tuckahoe All Wars Monument, Route 50, Tuckahoe (Wreath presentation): 8 a.m.

Township Hall Monument, Tuckahoe Road Petersburg (Wreath presentation): 8:15 a.m.

Petersburg Methodist Cemetery, Route 610, Petersburg: 8:30 a.m.

Stites Cemetery, Route 9, Beesleys Point: 8:45 a.m.

Trinity United Methodist Cemetery, Route 9, Marmora: 9 a.m.

Seaside Cemetery, Route 9, Palermo: 9:15 a.m.

Sgt. William Godfrey Patriot Park, Monument Route 9, Seaville (Wreath presentation): 9:30 a.m.

Quaker/Friends Burial Ground, Route 9, Seaville: 10 a.m.

Seaville Methodist Church, Route 9, Seaville: 10:15 a.m.