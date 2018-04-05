UPPER TOWNSHIP — People are impatient. They want everything right away. But God takes his own time.

At least that’s how Mike DuBruille sees it. The chairman of the board of trustees for the Second Cape May Baptist Church at 600 South Shore Road has worked for years on a new church and headquarters for the congregation on Route 50 in the Seaville section of the township.

But that project has been stalled for about a year while the church looks for a new pastor.

Church membership plummeted after pastor Jim Bry stepped down in the fall of 2016, followed soon after by the departure of the assistant pastor, DuBruille said, describing it as a setback every church sometimes faces. But the setback has mothballed a building project that’s been a decade in the making.

So far, the church has put about $2 million into the new building, DuBruille said, adding it will take about $1.3 million more to complete it.

“Right now, we’re in a holding pattern,” he said. A pulpit committee is looking at candidates for a new pastor. Once a new full-time leader for the church is found, DuBruille said, the church can build excitement and attendance. After that, it can return to the building project.

The project began about 10 years ago, DuBruille said. That was before he was involved in the building committee. It took years to develop the plans and get the needed permits for the project, including finding the site and getting clearance from the state Department of Environmental Protection to build on the seven-acre parcel between Tyler Road and Route 50.

The building is well underway. The last part of the construction completed last spring was the roof. But the building remains open to the elements. DuBruille put plywood boards over the lower half of the windows — to “keep out the honest,” as he put it — and plans to add moisture barriers to further protect the building. He did not board the windows up all the way, he said, because that would mean there would be no light and little air circulation in the building.

“We need to be good stewards of what God has given us,” he said. He and youth pastor Ben Burggraff toured the site inside and out on a recent foggy morning. The new church will seat 500, with room to expand beyond that if needed. The offices, the sanctuary and other interior spaces are framed out in 2-by-4 lumber but are a long way from being completed. The 30,000-square-foot building also includes offices, classrooms, a commercial kitchen and a multipurpose room where Burggraff and DuBruille envision events and outreach programs.

The large sanctuary is planned to include screens for multimedia presentations. A crying room for parents with young children to attend services is already framed out inside the building.

The building site was a field before the church bought it. DuBruille said it had been used for mules. The unpaved entrance is off Tyler Road. Eventually, the church wants the main entrance on Route 50, but that will require traffic studies and more to allow an entrance off the state road.

The septic system is already in place. At some point, the church leaders want to see areas for picnics and softball on the new site, as a way to reach out to the community and welcome more people.

“Right now we just have to protect what we have” so the church can come back to the project in the future, he said.

Second Cape Baptist is among the oldest churches in the county, founded in 1770 as an offshoot of the First Baptist Church of Cape May, a congregation that continues in Cape May Court House. The historic church building, what Burggraff refers to as the sanctuary, was built in 1840. It was originally on the east side of Route 9, on a piece of land the church still owns that is surrounded by the Seaside Cemetery property. Black stone tablets engraved with the 10 Commandments sit on what was the foundation of the church.

The distinctive white church with its tall steeple has long been an Upper Township landmark. It’s still used for weddings and other events, including youth ministry, said Burggraff. But the weekly church services are held in a multipurpose room in the back of the property, with a painted hardwood floor and basketball hoops at either end. A stage is set with a pulpit and room for a band for the upbeat hymns that are part of the services, including a pair of conga drums.

Chairs are set up before each service and removed afterward, a time-consuming and difficult task.

A few years ago, the church drew about 300 members, DuBruille said. Now it’s a little over 100. Both men believe when the church gets a new pastor to rally around, those numbers will climb back and eventually fill the 500 seats of a new church building.

As for the plans for existing church property, that question remains open. The church had approached the Historic Preservation Society of Upper Township about taking over the historic building and has also considered moving it back to its original site across Route 9, allowing them to sell the larger property on Route 9.

Tearing it down is not under consideration, both men said.

“No one wants to let go of the old chapel,” said DuBruille.

“This project isn’t about us. It’s not about the work we did. We’re not doing it to say, ‘Look what we did.’ It’s to say, ‘Look what God did,’” Burggraff said.