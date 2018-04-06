UPPER TOWNSHIP — Lambs suckle in a misty field off Route 610 in the Petersburg section of Upper Township, the first generation of a new flock and the start of a new sheep’s milk creamery.

Bill Simmerman plans to eventually sell fresh sheep’s milk, as well as drinkable yogurt and ice cream made from the milk. He and his wife, Barbara, purchased the land in 2016. Barbara Simmerman said together they tore down the dilapidated cabin on the site, reusing some of the lumber for the interior of a barn. They’re in the process of building a creamery and a home on the property.

They hope to ride the wave of popularity of the locavore and farm-to-table movements. Part of the idea is to create a destination on the 16-acre property at 100 Petersburg-Dennisville Road, a site he’s dubbed Misty Meadow Farm.

The name fits well on a recent afternoon when a reporter showed up unannounced to find him working with a building crew on a new section of fence. Inside a nearby barn, a group of young people with developmental disabilities visited lambs. Simmerman says the members of a local organization have been visiting the farm and volunteering with some tasks. He plans to allow visitors to the farm after it becomes established. For now, he indicated that if the gate is open those interested may drive up the long dirt drive and take a look at the sheep.

They have a milking herd of East Friesian sheep, said to be one of the most productive breeds for milk. Simmerman said he chose the sheep for looks as well, favoring black and white individuals that he said will make good photos for future visitors to the creamery.

The property is also home to two horses, Sugar and Oden, as well as chickens and numerous Boer goats. That breed is typically very easygoing and is usually chosen for meat rather than milk production, but this herd is not planned for either.

“Our plan is to offer goat yoga. It’s a pretty big thing today,” he said. It’s similar to other yoga practices, except that there are goats with you.

Eventually, the Simmermans plan to offer fresh eggs from the chickens and handmade soaps. They’ve also shorn some sheep this year and are discussing a possible market for the wool. There are also plans to sell meat to local restaurants, to include a description of the farm and possibly a photo on the menu. Simmerman said lamb is a necessary byproduct of milking sheep, adding that he treats all of the animals humanely.

“We are very animal friendly,” he said.

It will be about a year before they will be milking the herd. Simerman said it’s already too late for this year. They won’t be set up for that until the next lambing season, which will be next spring.

They plan to offer events and tours starting this summer.

Simmerman said he is working with the USDA on plans for the farm, including what he described as state-or-the-art facilities for the animals and the handling of the waste they produce. They officially began the farming operation at the beginning of this year. On March 26, they were in front of the Cape May County Agricultural Development Board for what’s called a site specific agricultural management practice approval. Simmerman said the approval protects his rights to farm the property.

According to Barbara Simmerman, most of the neighbors have welcomed their farm.

“They love this. They know a developer is not going to come in and put up 50 houses,” she said.

But not all neighbors have welcomed the farm.

At a recent Board of Commissioners meeting, Nathalie Neiss complained about the operation during the public comment portion. She accused the township of “spot zoning” the land to allow the farm use and argued that the property has not been farmed historically. Municipalities are not allowed to create zoning law for a particular property, a practice that has come to be known as “spot zoning.” She told Mayor Richard Palombo that she blamed him for what she described as the spot zoning of the property.

At the meeting, township attorney Daniel Young said the property went through the proper procedures and had been a farm long before the township’s zoning laws identified the area as a residential use. He said the township zoning officer made the determination that the use was consistent with zoning law. According to Young, any property owner could have appealed that ruling, which would have meant the proposal would have to go before the township zoning board. The zoning board decision, in turn, could be appealed to superior court. But none of that happened.

Young said the decision was made that the farm was a non-conforming permitted use.

At one point in the meeting, Young warned Committeeman Curtis Corson not to comment on the matter, stating that he has a conflict of interest in the matter. Later after the meeting, Corson said he has sold feed to Simmerman.

Palombo said he relied on the opinion of the township zoning official.

“If you want to blame me, I guess you can blame me. It’s not my area of expertise,” he said.

Simmerman said he has found historic records indicating the land was used for sheep grazing long before the area was developed. There are houses on either side of the entrance to the farm, but the sheep are well back from the road.

He said he plans to work with kids in the local 4-H Club and with others who want to get started in shepherding. Eventually, he’d like to buy milk from those new farmers for the creamery.

Simmerman said he spent his career in marine construction, building bridges. After his retirement, the couple lived in Florida and visited their adult sons in Upper Township. As the number of grandchildren grew, they decided to move closer to the grandkids and to launch the farm.

“I can’t sit still,” Bill Simmerman said. He believes the farm will be a chance to give back to the community, he said.