UPPER TOWNSHIP — A Strathmere homeowner made an impassioned plea to Township Committee last week for better access to the beach for those with limited mobility.

Jim and Elaine Holsomback attended the May 29 committee meeting to ask for more walkway mats at beach entrances. Elaine Holsomback told committee members during the public comment portion of the meeting that the mats are the best option to allow those using wheelchairs or who have difficulty walking to get through the soft sand.

In a lengthy exchange at the close of the meeting, officials said the township already meets the requirements of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

One of the best-known brands of beach mat, Mobi-Mat, describes its product as a lightweight portable walkway for pedestrians, wheelchair users, those pushing strollers and others. The township has two of the tough, blue woven mats leading from the walkovers to the beach.

Holsomback does not believe that is enough. She said the law requires equal access under the ADA, a claim the township disputes.

“This is not equal. This is bare minimum, brush it off, wipe your hands and forget it,” she said.

Township attorney Daniel Young said the ADA requires the township to make reasonable accommodation, not to provide equal access.

Holsomback offered to loan the members of committee a wheelchair so they could understand the difficulties faced by some in enjoying the beach.

Committee members made no immediate response to Holsomback’s comments, although two members later said they were familiar with the challenges faced by those using wheelchairs.

“I’m absolutely stunned that Mrs. Holsomback implored you to do something about access to the beach, and there was no response,” Linda Bateman, president of the Strathmere Improvement Association, told committee.

Bateman said the mats are important for wheelchair access but added that many others have trouble getting to the beach.

“So I think that it’s a legitimate concern, and I’m interested in hearing your response,” she said.

“My wife’s in a wheelchair, too, right now,” said Mayor Rich Palombo, who said his wife is recovering from two broken legs. Committeeman Edward Barr said his niece has used a wheelchair most of her life.

The township recently removed stairs at six beach access points in Strathmere and placed hard-packed gravel to ease the crossing. According to township engineer Paul Dietrich, these do not meet ADA requirements but should make it easier for some people to walk to the beach.

There are accessible entrances at Williams and Putnam avenues, with mats and hand rails.

Holsomback wants to see the blue mats at every street end, extending down to the water’s edge. Township officials said that could be a problem during storms or high tides. Dietrich said at the meeting that each mat costs $4,000 to $5,000.

Committee members mentioned the Beach Patrol has wide-wheeled wheelchairs designed for use on the beach. Those who need one can make arrangements to borrow it without charge. There are at least three available.

“So if there’s four handicapped people, then one of them can’t go to the beach,” Holsomback said.

“Perhaps something could be done with public works to accommodate these folks,” Young said.

“’These folks live on every street,” answered Holsomback.