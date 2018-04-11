UPPER TOWNSHIP — The president of the union representing Upper Township’s public works employees questioned the impact of Township Committee’s approval of this year’s municipal budget on ongoing contract negotiations.

The comments came during a public hearing April 9 on the township's $13.14 million budget for 2018, which includes a 1.1-cent increase to the municipal tax rate. Township Committee unanimously approved the budget.

“If the union is still in negotiations, how can the budget be approved if we do not know exactly what the salaries are going to be?” asked Robert Young, of Tuckahoe.

The union represents about 30 workers in negotiation on a new contract, Young said.

Township auditor Leon Costello said the budget sets a range for the salaries, adding the potential change from a negotiated contract was factored into that number.

“The budget is not an exact number,” replied Costello.

The final budget includes a tax rate of 18.2 cents per $100 of assessed value, according to township Finance Director Barbara Spiegel. The owner of a property assessed at $300,000 would owe $546 in municipal taxes under the approved budget. That’s $33 more than last year and does not include school or county taxes.

Earlier this year, township officials expected a larger increase in the tax rate. Resident Ted Kingston asked what changed.

“The surplus,” Costello responded. “We had a good year. They made almost $800,000 in extra surplus and used half of that.”

The additional $400,000 helped keep the tax rate increase to a little over a penny per $100 of assessment. Spending was also trimmed slightly from the original proposal, Costello said. Those changes took place over the course of a series of workshop meetings, he said, not since the first vote on the budget March 13.

“It’s the same exact budget that was introduced a month ago. No changes have been made since then,” Costello said.

About half of the township’s municipal budget is funded by $6.2 million from the state in energy tax receipts connected to the B.L. England power station in Beesleys Point.