UPPER TOWNSHIP — Township Committee may take on the power to raze dilapidated houses, and to put liens on them to recover the cost of the work.
An ordinance set for a public hearing and final vote June 25 would, if enacted, amend property maintenance and building codes to give the township the authority to demolish private buildings if the construction officer finds them to be dangerous.
Mayor Rich Palombo said the ordinance would be used when other options have been exhausted.
“This will be an absolute last resort,” he said. “If someone’s not maintaining their property, that would be addressed separately. This would only be used for cases of total abandonment and properties that are beyond repair.”
There would need to be safety concerns connected to the property, he said.
The issue has come up occasionally over the years, he said. In some cases, buildings have been abandoned and left to slowly deteriorate. In such cases, he said, there is a possibility squatters or partiers could gain access, potentially presenting a dangerous situation.
There was a specific instance that led the township to take this action, but Palombo declined to provide an address. He said the issue is not exclusive to uninhabited buildings. In one case, he said, someone was living in a house that had to be condemned. He said the township worked with the family to get that resident into appropriate accommodations.
The ordinance was introduced May 29 with no discussion among committee members, township professionals or the public. Palombo said he expects more discussion June 25. That meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at Township Hall, 2100 Tuckahoe Road in Petersburg.