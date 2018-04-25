UPPER TOWNSHIP — An ordinance giving two pieces of township land to Habitat for Humanity drew praise at the most recent meeting of Township Committee.

The township governing body unanimously approved the ordinance after a brief public hearing April 23.

The ordinance approves the sale of 41 and 43 Redwood Ave. to the nonprofit home construction organization.

Russell Graves, of South Seaville, the volunteer president of Habitat for Humanity in Cape May County, said the township is required to consider ways to provide housing for low-income residents but praised committee members for working with a group he called one of the best organizations out there.

“We are able to offer low-income individuals a home of their own. However, they pay full taxes. And that’s one of the things we all should be happy about. They pay full taxes on the market value,” Graves said.

Habitat sells the houses to qualified families at cost, he said.

“We don’t make a dollar on the properties,” he said.

Blanche Adams, president of the Upper Township Business Association, said the organization’s board of directors supports the ordinance because it will add ratables to the tax rolls and bring two new families to town. It will also help the township meet its affordable-housing obligations under a state mandate.

“But the most important reason that the board wanted to support it is that it’s the right thing to do,” she said, calling the opportunity to own decent and affordable housing everyone’s right.

Habitat-built homes can help a municipality meet its affordable-housing requirements. In February, the township approved a settlement with the Fair Share Housing Center, an advocacy group seeking more affordable housing in the state, which the township believes will satisfy the municipality’s affordable-housing obligation.

Also on Monday, Township Committee approved a resolution honoring Aldo Palombo for his work helping and honoring veterans and first responders. Palombo served for years as the mayor of North Wildwood and is the father of Mayor Rich Palombo, who described his father as “the mayor of Osprey Point.”

Committeeman Ed Barr said the elder Palombo has worked hard for veterans since his retirement as a pharmacist and as mayor, adding he remains very involved in the community.