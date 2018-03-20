UPPER TOWNSHIP — As township officials and State Police work to crack down on off-road vehicles tearing through private property in the township, especially in the sand mining operations where dirt bike and ATV riders hone their skills, at least one local man argues that things have gone too far.

Tyler Card addressed the most recent Township Committee meeting on March 12, describing riding through the trails and sand pits of the township as a way of life for many residents.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Card said he understood there have been problems with dirt bike and quad riders in the past.

“At Sunset Acres, there are absolutely times that they are ridiculous,” he said, referring to a neighborhood off Route 50 in the Petersburg section of the township. “The State Police need to get involved.”

But he believes the enforcement has gone too far.

“Nobody can do anything out there,” he said. “I was told by a trooper that if you’re caught out there, you’re getting a $1,000 fine. And then the third time you have to go to court for some serious charges, which I think is a little ridiculous. It’s pretty much telling kids to stay indoors.”

ATV and off-road motorcycle use has been an issue in the township for years. In 2015, Township Committee requested State Police step up enforcement on the issue, according to a report from the time. By the end of 2017, State Police in the Woodbine barracks, assigned to patrol Upper Township, told township officials they had issued several citations near mining pits.

Contacted at that time, State Police said they had received complaints from residents and were attempting to address the situation.

In earlier discussions, Committeeman Hobie Young pointed out people have been riding off-road in the township for generations, a point Card reiterated at the recent meeting. Many of his friends’ parents rode the trails where enforcement was being stepped up, he said.

Mayor Rich Palombo said the township does not have jurisdiction on the matter.

“There’s certainly been complaints, and the township has tried to address it, but understand that’s not within the authority of this township,” he said. “That’s private property.”

Card replied there seems to be no issue with people riding in the sand pits in Cumberland County, and suggested the township was making things unnecessarily difficult for the mine owners.

“That’s chasing business out of town,” he said.

Township officials said the property owners could face liability if they allow access to their property and someone gets hurt.

Committeeman Curtis Corson said things had gotten out of hand with off-road riders. He operates a campground in the township and has a right-of-way for power lines running across his land. He said he has not been able to keep ATVs and dirt bikes off his property.

“There are four-wheelers and motorcycles all summer long, disturbing my business and my customers,” he said. “I try to stop them. I can’t stop them.”

Riders do “doughnuts,” riding in tight circles, tearing up the vegetation, he said.

“Then I’m supposed to accept it because I own private property,” Corson said. “If I went to someone’s house and did that on their front lawn with my truck, do you think they’d call the police?”

“Yes,” said Card. “But I think on the other hand there should be a mid-way here. There’s shouldn’t be an automatic $1,000 fine. It’s gone on for how many years?”

“It doesn’t make it right,” Corson said.

“Can I tell you something? Legally, you’re only allowed to ride where the owner says you can. That’s it . By law. That’s why you get fined,” added Daniel Young, the township attorney.

Corson said he bought off-road vehicles for his kids when they were younger but told them to stay on their property.

“My kids, as far as I know, never rode off my property. I’m sure they did. But I never heard about it,” Corson said.

According to Palombo, at one point a website directed people to areas of the township to ride off road, and things were getting out of hand.

“It was something that we had to address sooner rather than later,” he said. Riders were operating ATVs on the street, although they are not legally allowed to be used there. He suggested they were endangering children in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. Corson said ATVs did damage to the township’s recreation fields by riding across them.

Card said that should absolutely lead to a fine but still believed it was possible to take a more tolerant approach. He added that state troopers responding in the neighborhoods disregarded speed limits. Some slow down for speed bumps, he said, but he alleged many State Police cars travel at 50 mph or more through neighborhoods.

Corson said all the cars are marked, and if Card or others see troopers speeding, they should report that to the Woodbine barracks.