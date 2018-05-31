UPPER TOWNSHIP — Before moving further toward increasing the required height of bulkheads along the bay in Strathmere, Township Committee wants to hear from the bayfront property owners who would bear the cost of a change.

Two proposals are on the table. One would amend the township’s zoning ordinance to require new bulkheads be at least 8 feet, while another would have the township replace the bulkheads in one large project, with the cost to be assessed to the bayfront owners. The township could bond for the total cost and pass that on to the property owners through a special assessment.

Both were discussed at length at the May 29 committee meeting, but officials reached no specific conclusions. Mayor Rich Palombo wants to hold a public meeting to gauge property owners’ sentiments before making a decision, but for now, no time or place for that meeting has been set.

Committeeman Curtis Corson wants the bayfront property owners to be sent notice of the meeting.

“That’s a huge assessment on their property. If you were going to assess my property for $100,000, I’d want to know that,” he said.

One issue: There are few places in Strathmere to hold the meeting. Usually, community meetings take place in the large room above the Strathmere Volunteer Fire Company, but Palombo does not believe that will be big enough.

“My concern is that this affects a lot of people,” he said.

Committee members indicated at Tuesday’s meeting that Strathmere residents raised the bulkhead issue in response to the release of new flood zone maps released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which put some neighborhoods in a more severe flood zone.

Township engineer Paul Dietrich said residents wanted the township to explore ways to change the flood zone designation back to its former level. Increasing the bulkhead heights might be a way to do that, he said, but the cost to the homeowner would likely outweigh any financial benefit gained by changing the zone.

He stressed that the change in the zone will not mean higher flood insurance rates. Instead, it will lead to more stringent construction standards for new construction, or for property owners who put significant improvements into an existing property.

But the increased costs of building to those standards would be a fraction of the cost of new bulkheads, he said.

At the meeting, Dietrich reported on the inconsistent condition of the bulkheads along Strathmere’s bayfront. Some are just a few feet above sea level. Others are at 7 feet, while some bulkheads the township put in are over 8 feet. But as Dietrich pointed out, storm waves are unlikely to respect property lines, so the lowest bulkhead will set the standard for the area’s protection.

Along the bay side of that section of town, some of the bulkheads look brand new, made of corrugated, enameled steel, while timber bulkheads bulge in sections and look splintered. Even the township’s bulkheads are in varying shape. The most recently completed at the playground at Webster Avenue, at 8.3 feet, is almost brand new, while another timber bulkhead at Putnam Avenue is in poor shape and will soon need to be replaced, Dietrich said.

According to Dietrich, the focus is on changing the flood zone, not necessarily on reducing flooding. A five-foot bulkhead is plenty to reduce most nuisance flooding, he said, and for much larger storms, such as Hurricane Sandy, winter storm Jonas or the devastating storm in March 1962, water will flow in around the bulkhead.

Even without a township project, the committee may still decide to amend the ordinance to increase the minimum bulkhead height, an idea that saw some support at the meeting. That presents its own complications, Dietrich said. Raising the height of a bulkhead is more involved than just adding an extension, he said. It might be possible to gain a little height by capping it, but to go up a foot or more would likely require a new project.

Some owners have recently completed new bulkheads that would not reach the new requirements.

“We need to change that ordinance yesterday if we’re looking for eight foot,” said Corson.

The uneven line of private and public bulkhead runs from The Deauville Inn at Willard Avenue to close to the end of Bayview Drive, where there is a public boat ramp. Water would be able to flow in at the boat ramp or across the marsh in a severe storm, even if the Bayview Avenue bulkheads were perfect. And while most of the residential development is concentrated in the north end of Strathmere, there are houses the length of Ocean Drive south of Prescott Road, none with bulkheads.

Some property owners may balk at lost views or the inconvenience of climbing over a taller bulkhead to reach the water. In one instance, a house is built over the bulkhead.

There are other issues as well.

Township attorney Daniel Young said the permits needed to move forward on a bulkhead project could raise issues with the private docks along the water. Some owners may not have the needed riparian rights or state permits for the number of docks at their properties. State officials may raise questions when inspecting sites.

“It may be a significant expense to these homeowners to get the rights to maintain the docks and the slips if they don’t already have them,” Young said.

Young also suggested moving quickly if committee decides to change the height limit.

“If the rule’s going to be eight, it should be eight. We have a bulkhead deterioration ordinance that says if your bulkhead’s deteriorated, you have to put a new one in,” Young said.