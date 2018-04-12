UPPER TOWNSHIP — During the week of March 12-16, ALC Learning Center in Seaville discovered the important roles each and every member of our community holds through role-playing and meeting some members of the community.
Friends and family members volunteered their time and discussed different aspects of their jobs. Mike Endicott, captain of the Marmora Fire Department and Matthew's daddy, brought his red fire truck and showed the students all the parts of his protective uniform, explained fire safety and lifted several of the teachers 41 feet in the air in the bucket.
Chief Jeff Christopher, Danny's daddy and chief of the Avalon Police Department, explained "stranger danger," passed around handcuffs and flashlights, gave the kids a tour of his police vehicle and reminded them that police are friends.
Marin Wildman's mommy, Kristin, talked about protecting the environment and brought to life sounds of the wilderness as she helped children identify calls of barn owls, tree frogs, red headed woodpeckers, hawks and other endangered species.
The students got a hands-on experience when Leah Hogan's mommy, Amy, brought learning games, behavioral charts and positive reinforcements while explaining her role as a behavioral therapy consultant. The students spent the week role-playing, wearing different costumes and pretending to be different workers while exploring what they can be when they grow up. It was a fun-filled week and a great experience for each student.
ALC Learning Center is a Christian preschool in Seaville. The school is the proud recipient of Hulafrog's Most Loved Preschool of Cape May County Award for five years consecutively. The school is hosting an open house and spring art show from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. All are welcome to visit. Call 609-486-5114 for more information.