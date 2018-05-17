On May 4, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disabilities Services held its annual Jamboree at Avalon’s Community Center, where guests enjoyed lunch, music and dancing. The theme of this year’s Jamboree was “Disco.”
During the Jamboree’s award ceremony, AARP Chapter 710, of Sea Isle City, was declared the Division of Aging’s 2018 Organization of the Year and AARP Chapter 710 member Marion Ingram, of Strathmere, was declared Female Senior of the Year.
Ingram, who serves as legislative representative for AARP Chapter 710, was honored for being a “dedicated servant to AARP” and because she “keeps Cape May County AARP members informed on important updates and changes to Medicare, state health insurance programs and veterans programs.” A resident of Cape May County for 20 years, Ingram holds a master's degree in special education. She is an active member of the American Association of University Women, and she recently co-chaired a fundraising effort to send 60 seventh-grade students to Stockton University’s STEM summer camp.
AARP Chapter 710 was named Organization of the Year because its members “give of their time, talent and treasure.” Well known for supporting charitable causes, each year the members of Chapter 710 contribute money and gifts to Mayor Leonard Desiderio’s annual Holiday Toy and Food Drive.
They participate in the annual AARP Day of Service by collecting and donating nonperishable food items. During their monthly meetings, they pass around a donation bucket to collect funds for local food banks. In 2017 alone, they raised close to $3,000 for food banks. The members of Chapter 710 also participate in Sea Isle City’s Municipal Alliance events in an effort to combat drug and alcohol abuse. They are constant advocates for the seniors of Cape May County.
To learn more about AARP Chapter 710, phone 609-390-7844 or mail them at P.O. Box 22, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. For more information about Cape May County’s Division of Aging and Disabilities Services, phone 609-886-2784 or see capemaycountynj.gov.