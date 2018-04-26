Seasonal and weekly parking permits are on sale, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the city Clerk’s Office, located on the second floor of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd.
Seasonal parking permits cost $200 each. Weekly parking permits cost $30 each. A limited number — 300 — of seasonal parking permits are available.
Seasonal parking permits are transferable from one vehicle to another; however weekly parking permits are not transferable and are vehicle-specific.
As a reminder, Sea Isle City’s parking meters and kiosks are operational from May 15 through Labor Day. For more information, phone the Clerk’s Office at 609-263-4461, ext. 1200.