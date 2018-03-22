The seventh Tour de Tuckahoe Bike Ride will be held at Amanda’s Field in the Petersburg section of Upper Township on Saturday, May 5. The event will be held rain or shine and registration opens at 7:30 a.m. the day of the ride.
All rides will begin and end at Amanda’s Field starting at 9 a.m. There are several route options, including a 65-mile ride for more serious riders, a 20-mile ride, and a 9-Mile Kids’ Fun Loop. Each time a kid completes a loop, they will earn a door prize ticket.
Registrations include a free T-shirt while supplies last, free breakfast and lunch, chances to win numerous door prizes, entertainment and a goody bag. In order to guarantee receiving a T-shirt, registrations must be received by April 21.
The Greater Tuckahoe Area Merchants’ Association, with co-sponsorship from Tuckahoe Bike Shop, is hosting this event as one of several annual fundraising events to help raise money for their scholarship funds. Amanda’s Field is located at 10 Sunset Drive, Petersburg (Woodbine). For more information, call 609-628-0101 or visit TourDeTuckahoe.com.