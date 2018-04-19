UPPER TOWNSHIP — Upper Township began its Monday, April 9, meeting by honoring two from Boy Scout Troop 55 for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout, the top rank available in the Boy Scouts of America.
New Eagle Scouts Seth R. Seitz, 16, and Sean S. Wilson, 18, were joined by family members and Troop 55 Scoutmaster Jack Reese as they stood with Township Committee members at the front of the room to each receive copies of their resolutions.
Committeeman Edward Barr ran the meeting. Mayor Richard Palombo attended by phone because of a family emergency. Barr started things off by asking the scouts to lead the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the meeting.
A scout needs 21 merit badges to attain the rank of Eagle Scout, an accomplishment only a small percentage of scouts achieve. The scout must also complete an Eagle project. Scouting officials say the Eagle project includes a component of organization and leadership. It’s not just taking on a big project, it also involves logistics and planning, because the project is typically too much for a single scout.
For his project, Seitz completed a paved walkway and seating area and planters at Amanda’s Field in Tuckahoe. He dedicated the area to the late Dan Leonard, a fellow Eagle Scout, teacher and baseball coach.
Seitz is a sophomore at Cape May County Technical High School.
Wilson, 18, is a senior at the school. For his project, he designed and built a fitness course at the Cape May County Zoo. The course includes six obstacles.
Each of the scouts said they worked for about a year on their projects, including the extensive planning.
“Since I’ve been on Township Committee, we’ve had quite a few Eagle Scouts out of Tuckahoe,” said Barr. He said that shows a lot of dedication from the scout leadership and the parents.