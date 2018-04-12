SEA ISLE CITY — Volunteers are needed for the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s annual Spring Beach Clean-Up 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21. Volunteers can register on the morning of the cleanup at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where Environmental Commission members will distribute supplies and direct participants to specific beaches.
At the time of registration, free event T-shirts will be given to volunteers (while supplies last) courtesy of Approach Clothing Company, 4204 Landis Ave. and 6300 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City. Volunteers will also be given free tree saplings to plant in their home gardens, featuring species that grow well on barrier islands. The tree saplings will be provided by the 2018 New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign, a division of the New Jersey Urban Forestry Program.
For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2018 Spring Beach Clean-Up, call 609-263-2081.