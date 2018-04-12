Families, individuals, businesses, students and members of civic organizations are invited to participate in Sea Isle City’s annual Spring Beach Clean-Up to take place Saturday, April 21. Shown holding a variety of items they collected from the beaches and dunes during the 2017 Beach Clean-Up are, from left, Colleen Dugan-Schearer, of Reading, Pennsylvania; Leila Black, 12, of Middletown; Alison Schearer, 6, of Reading; Emily Schearer, 9, of Reading; and Katlyn Baker, 16, of Levittown, Pennsylvania.