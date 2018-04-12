041218_gut_cleanup

Families, individuals, businesses, students and members of civic organizations are invited to participate in Sea Isle City’s annual Spring Beach Clean-Up to take place Saturday, April 21. Shown holding a variety of items they collected from the beaches and dunes during the 2017 Beach Clean-Up are, from left, Colleen Dugan-Schearer, of Reading, Pennsylvania; Leila Black, 12, of Middletown; Alison Schearer, 6, of Reading; Emily Schearer, 9, of Reading; and Katlyn Baker, 16, of Levittown, Pennsylvania. 

 Katherine Custer / submitted

SEA ISLE CITY — Volunteers are needed for the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s annual Spring Beach Clean-Up 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 21. Volunteers can register on the morning of the cleanup at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where Environmental Commission members will distribute supplies and direct participants to specific beaches.

At the time of registration, free event T-shirts will be given to volunteers (while supplies last) courtesy of Approach Clothing Company, 4204 Landis Ave. and 6300 Landis Ave. in Sea Isle City. Volunteers will also be given free tree saplings to plant in their home gardens, featuring species that grow well on barrier islands. The tree saplings will be provided by the 2018 New Jersey Tree Recovery Campaign, a division of the New Jersey Urban Forestry Program. 

For more information about Sea Isle City’s 2018 Spring Beach Clean-Up, call 609-263-2081.

