VENTNOR — More than 700 runners and walkers crowded Atlantic Avenue at the starting line of the 19th annual Kenny Wayland Memorial run Sunday, May 26. The 5k, 10k and Boardwalk fun walk kicked off together at 9 a.m. on Newport Avenue.
The Ventnor City firefighters Firemen’s Mutual Benevolent Association Local 38, organized the run in honor of firefighter Kenneth Wayland, who died Dec. 20, 1972, as a result of injuries suffered in the line of duty.
The top overall 5k finishers were Andrew Bjorkelo, 18, coming in first place at 17:57 minutes; Quinn Smith, 13, with a second place time of 18:05; and Harry Masurek in third at 18:14.
The overall female 5k winner was Gena Laielli, 35, of Northfield, who finished with a time of 19:47. Julia Scrudato, 11, came in second (20:46) followed by Riley Lerner, 12 (20:48).
The 10k top three finishers were Philip Lang, 30, finishing first with a time of 36:33; Larry Trimmer, 48, crossed the finish line second with a time of 39:42; and Bennett Brookstein finished in third with a time of 39:51.
The top female runners in the 10k race were Jessica Rosetti, 36, who finished in 43:40 minutes; Carly Rubinstein Levitt, 31, with a time of 44:45; and Mary Kostyra, 30, finishing in 46:44.
All proceeds from the race benefit the Kenneth Wayland Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund was established to annually provide college scholarship money to Ventnor City resident high school seniors in memory of Wayland.
To date, more than $80,000.00 in scholarship money has been awarded in his memory.