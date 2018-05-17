Crest Memorial middle school science teacher Matthew Fritz began a crime-scene investigation unit for eighth-graders Monday.
Students are investigating the (fictitious) theft of class rings bought for the eighth grade. Evidence to be analyzed included hair (human and pet), clothing fibers, tool marks, fingerprints, bite marks, handwriting, ink analysis (chromotagraphy) and blood type (using simulated blood).
The students then will decode a message and watch suspect interviews looking for signs of deception.
After completing the evidence portion of the project, each team must write a final report synthesizing their findings and saying whether there is enough evidence to charge one of the suspects.
If time allows, there will also be a mock trial.