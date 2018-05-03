The Wildwoods — More than 500 gymnasts will compete inside the Wildwoods Convention Center during the Beach Classic International Gymnastics Championship Friday, May 11 through Sunday, May 13.
The competitions, hosted by the United States Association of Independent Gymnastics Clubs, features competitors showing off their skills on the floor, balance beam, uneven bars and vault. Competitions will be choreographed to music, with prizes will be awarded to the weekend's top finishers.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 11; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 13. Admission is $15 adults and $10 kids. Additionally, the Regional Gymnastics Championship will be held over Memorial Day Weekend at the Wildwoods Convention Center Friday, May 25 through Sunday, May 27.
The Wildwoods Convention Center is located at 4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. For more information, call 609-704-9700 or go to WildwoodsNJ.com.