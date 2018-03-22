Lazarus House, an emergency food pantry and a division of Lazarus House Ministries Inc., recently purchased a Nissan van that will expand the opportunities for the pantry to serve the community.
With financial gifts from nine donors, the van allows Lazarus House to make home deliveries to individuals in need as well as do pickups from companies and organizations such as Acme Markets in North Wildwood and three Wawa stores in the Wildwoods.
Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry is at Burk and Pacific avenues and is open from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Operating since 2010, this past year the organization provided food and personal care items for more than 17,000 guests.
At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, there will be a special dedication ceremony for the van at the food pantry. Special guests will include Pastor Ginnie Keiser, of North Wildwood United Methodist Church, and John Lynch, of The Lunch with Lynch Foundation, whose two organizations contributed some of the donations needed to purchase the van.
For more information, call 609-522-1500 or see LazarusHouseMinistries.org.