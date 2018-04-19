WILDWOOD CREST — More than 100 Wildwood Crest residents, visitors, employees and elected officials participated in the borough’s “Wellness Weekend” activities Friday and Saturday, April 13-14.
Wellness Weekend was created as an introduction to the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.
The event began Friday evening with a basketball game among borough employees at the Crest Pier Recreation Center. The Wildwood Crest Police Department team beat a team made up of recreation, public works and ambulance corps employees by one point in a contest that went down to the wire.
On Saturday morning, Mayor Don Cabrera, Commissioners Joyce Gould and David Thompson and members of the borough’s newly created nine-member Wellness Committee hosted a walk/fun run along the Wildwood Crest bike path. About 75 people took part in the walk/fun run, which began at Scoop Taylor Park and traveled south to Rambler Road and back, with a stop at Centennial Park for a group photo.
Free long-sleeve T-shirts were distributed to all participants. Refreshments were served at the Crest Pier Recreation Center following the walk/fun run.
“It was a really fun weekend of events for everyone,” said Cabrera. “Wellness Weekend was a great way to kick off our Mayor’s Wellness Campaign. We look forward to creating many more programs, activities and initiatives that will help promote health and wellness in our community.”
For more information about the Mayor’s Wellness Campaign, contact Wellness Committee coordinator Nicholas Holland of the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202 or nholland@wildwoodcrest.org.
The Wellness Committee meets the first Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at Borough Hall. The next meeting is scheduled for May 1. The public is welcome to attend and participate.