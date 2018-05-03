WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has appointed nine resident volunteers to its newly created Green Team. The appointments were made via resolution at the regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners on April 11.
Five members were each appointed to three-year terms that are set to expire Dec. 31, 2020. Four members were appointed to four-year terms that are set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
The Green Team is tasked to develop plans, implement programs and assist with educational opportunities that support the creation of a sustainable community through effective governmental practices.
The members with three-year terms are Mary Celebre, Angel Daniels, Joseph Franco Jr., John Livecchi and Eugene Mulligan. Those with four-year terms are Darleen Devlin, Katherine Grassi, Deborah Rogers and Samuel Wilson Jr.
The Green Team will hold regular monthly meetings on dates to be announced. For more information about the Green Team, contact Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.