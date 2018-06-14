WILDWOOD CREST — Anyone using the Department of Public Works Recycling Center will be required to present permit tags beginning Saturday, July 14.
Wildwood Crest residents and homeowners can get one permit tag free of charge. Tags can be picked up at the Nesbitt Tourism Information Center near the beach entrance at Rambler Road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. Those picking up tags must provide proof of residency or homeownership in the borough.
The Recycling Center is designed for residential household trash and recyclables drop-off only. Large bulk items will not be accepted for drop-off. Instead, residents and homeowners should call Public Works at 609-522-7446 to schedule a separate bulk pick-up. Beginning July 14, those using the Recycling Center must present a permit tag to the employee at the entrance gate.
The Recycling Center is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday from May 1 through Sept. 30. Winter hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The Wildwood Crest Recycling Center is on Bayview Drive between Newark and Jefferson Avenues.
For further information, contact the Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works at 609-522-7446, the Nesbitt Tourism Information Center at 609-522-0221 or see wildwoodcrest.org.