The Brigantine Women's Golf Association kicked off it’s 2018 season on Tuesday, May 1st. It was a warm and sunny, a perfect day for golf.
Easing back onto the links, the ladies played a scramble format.
Coming in first place, with a score of 35, was the team of Elaine O’Brien, Dee Miller and Linda Crummett.
Right behind them in second place, with a score of 36, was the team of Shiela Lange, Anita Liaelli and Jane Gonzales.
Rounding out third place, with a score of 41, was the team of Patti Larson, Anne Lynne, Nancy Doran and Jeanne Kostrub.
The contest hole was closest to the pin on hole 12, and the winner was Lora Constantine. The special prize winner was Elaine O’Brien. Great job, ladies!
A fun time was had by all the ladies and there is still time for you to join us! Contact Patti Larson, 732-261-6081, or email bwga14@gmail.com, for more information.