Breaking News
Featured Stories
EGG HARBOR CITY – The Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District Board of Education held its reorganization meeting Thursday, Jan. 5 at Cedar Creek High School in Egg Harbor City.
Most Popular
OCEAN CITY – An early-morning fire damaged a home early Saturday morning on the 800 block of Plymouth Place but no injuries were reported.
ATLANTIC CITY – The Surfrider Foundation South Jersey Chapter will host a Martin Luther King Day of Service cleanup of the North Carolina Avenue beach 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.
NORTH WILDWOOD – A sensational performance by its senior point guard, a game-high 11-rebound effort from its promising freshman and a two-point lead at halftime weren’t enough to push the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to what would have been a signature victory Friday evening.
-
Jan 10Tuckahoe United Methodist Church
Entertainment
As we work to reinvent the economic landscape of Atlantic County, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) is exploring multiple opportunities to grow existing business and bring in new growth.