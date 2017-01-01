Featured Stories

+2
Emotional win for Crusaders at Boardwalk Classic
Cape May County

Emotional win for Crusaders at Boardwalk Classic

Galloway woman injured in crash
Galloway Current

Galloway woman injured in crash

Man arrested in Galloway motel armed robbery
Galloway Current

Man arrested in Galloway motel armed robbery

+3
At 90 she's living, laughing, loving and leaving the best job ever
News

At 90 she's living, laughing, loving and leaving the best job ever

Dan Skeldon's Weather Forecast

Photo Galleries

EHT man labors over Appalachian coal country train display

Mythology comes to life in EHT elementary schools

Skating at the Hamilton Mall

What’s the best holiday gift you ever received?

News

Retired art teacher is the man behind the bear

Retired art teacher is the man behind the bear

Augie Peltonen not only had a major hand in helping launch the Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge; the retired Galloway teacher and longtime Brigantine resident has done the artwork for every plunge shirt, jacket, hoodie and hat sold since the crusade kicked off 16 years ago.

Wildwood finishes off unbeaten Classic run with bracket title

Bellmar man arrested for sexually assaulting Brigantine 7-year-old

Crest police lieutenant says new law addresses cyber-harassment

Ocean City Library offers ASL classes

Brigantine Garden Club’s resolutions for 2017

Emotional win for Crusaders at Boardwalk Classic

Region

Crest police lieutenant says new law addresses cyber-harassment

WILDWOOD CREST – When Wildwood Crest Police Lt. Ed Gorski became a police officer in 1992, there was no such thing as cyber-bullying. Now, there is a state law in New Jersey enacted to specifically deal with it. 

New Jersey's natural resources see wins, losses in 2016

South Jersey Jazz Society to present Denis Di Blasio Quintet Jan. 27

Two Zoological Society trustees are suing director

CASA distributes Toys for Tots

Sports

Wildwood finishes off unbeaten Classic run with bracket title

Wildwood finishes off unbeaten Classic run with bracket title

WILDWOOD – The Wildwood High School girls basketball team competes in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic’s Katilin Anzelone Memorial Girls Bracket each year.

Emotional win for Crusaders at Boardwalk Classic

Late Raider rally falls short at Boardwalk Classic

Crusaders get hot in 4th to put away Williamstown

Big third quarter lifts Absegami to first win

Alum Billy Robinson leads basketball clinic at Atlantic Christian

Video

Holiday

Sea Isle names House Lighting Contest winners

Sea Isle names House Lighting Contest winners

Red, white and green are the colors of memories at St. Gianna in Northfield

Hamilton Mall on ice

Calendar

Browse
Today's events
Submit

Entertainment

New Jersey's natural resources see wins, losses in 2016
Outdoors

New Jersey's natural resources see wins, losses in 2016

South Jersey Jazz Society to present Denis Di Blasio Quintet Jan. 27
Events

South Jersey Jazz Society to present Denis Di Blasio Quintet Jan. 27

Tropicana to present New Year's Eve fireworks
Entertainment

Tropicana to present New Year's Eve fireworks

Children invited to create terrariums at museum workshop
Entertainment

Children invited to create terrariums at museum workshop

Christmas songs brought the sound of home to those serving far away
Entertainment

Christmas songs brought the sound of home to those serving far away

Feast of the 7 Fishes is a Christmas Eve tradition for many Italians
Entertainment

Feast of the 7 Fishes is a Christmas Eve tradition for many Italians

Learn More About...

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Galloway’s 9/11 ceremony brings tears and patriotism

South Jersey remembers 9/11

Brigantine National Night Out

National Night Out across the region

Travel

Scoring a view at the Ryder Cup

Scoring a view at the Ryder Cup

Cruise to Bermuda

Cruise to Bermuda

Margate couple visits all Seven Wonders of the World

Margate couple visits all Seven Wonders of the World

South Dakota highlights

South Dakota highlights

Visiting family in Italy

Visiting family in Italy

Close encounter at Devils Tower

Close encounter at Devils Tower

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Learning from the Electoral College

Letter: Etiquette rules of Christmas giving

Letter: Boardwalk Religious expression should face same rules as musicians

Letter: Blue Meanies rule Ocean City boardwalk

Columns

Recalling some of the big stories of 2016

Here's our annual year in review and recap of some of the biggest stories of 2016 at the local, state, national and international levels. We are living in most interesting times.

New Jersey's natural resources see wins, losses in 2016

Around Our Town: Ocean City citizen of the year follows in father’s footsteps

New Jersey needs tax relief, not new curtains

Holiday wishes and predictions for our elected representatives

Today's Print Ads

DI ORIO'S CIRCLE CAFE

DI ORIO'S CIRCLE CAFE

SHOEMAKER LUMBER

SHOEMAKER LUMBER

CAR CARESS

CAR CARESS

BURKE MOTOR GROUP

BURKE MOTOR GROUP

OCEAN CITY PUBLIC WORKS

OCEAN CITY PUBLIC WORKS

THE ORIGINAL FUDGE KITCHEN

THE ORIGINAL FUDGE KITCHEN

CREST SAVINGS BANK SLA

CREST SAVINGS BANK SLA

BUONA VITA RESTAURANT

BUONA VITA RESTAURANT

OCEAN CITY PUBLIC WORKS

OCEAN CITY PUBLIC WORKS

FORTRESS FINANCING

FORTRESS FINANCING

MARIO'S PIZZA

MARIO'S PIZZA

FITZPATRICK, BONGIOVANNI

FITZPATRICK, BONGIOVANNI