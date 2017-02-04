Featured Stories
OCEAN CITY — Residents and visitors were greeted by a new sight when they entered the Starbucks on 11th Street and Asbury Avenue for a morning coffee and a bite.
Most Popular
The Brigantine Art Walk is returning for a second year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Planning is underway now with a meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Brigantine Community Center multipurpose room open to visual and performing artists, volunteers and anyone else who w…
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Kids will have the chance to display their culinary prowess during the 4-H Chopped Cooking Contest Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road, in an event hosted by The Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Club.
ATLANTIC CITY – Meet records fell like dominoes at the 19th annual Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships Thursday, Feb. 2 at Atlantic City High School.
-
Feb 4Ocean City Board of REALTORS
Entertainment
New Jersey Assemblyman Chris Brown, R-2nd, has made it official. He's either going to move up, or, move out of the New Jersey Legislature.