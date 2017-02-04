Featured Stories

Mark Jamieson named chief of the Ocean City Beach Patrol
Ocean City Gazette

Mark Jamieson named chief of the Ocean City Beach Patrol

+5
Records tumble at CAL swim championships (with video)
Atlantic County

Records tumble at CAL swim championships (with video)

+4
Former nuclear engineer finds challenge in teaching middle school math
Downbeach Current

Former nuclear engineer finds challenge in teaching middle school math

New summer flounder limits will harm South Jersey fishing industry, LoBiondo says
Region

New summer flounder limits will harm South Jersey fishing industry, LoBiondo says

Dan Skeldon's Weather Forecast

Photo Galleries

Seaview School Winter Carnival

ReStore at the Shore

Fine arts focus on Frida Kahlo at Belhaven

Monte Carlo Masquerade Ball

News

Brigantine Art Walk planning meeting set for Saturday

The Brigantine Art Walk is returning for a second year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Planning is underway now with a meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Brigantine Community Center multipurpose room open to visual and performing artists, volunteers and anyone else who w…

Mark Jamieson named chief of the Ocean City Beach Patrol

History of the Ten Villages of Upper Township: Beesley's Point

Charles W. Sandman School Honor Roll

Oakcrest High School hosts Biomedical Symposium

Second phase of Lafayette Street Bridge work to start Feb. 13

Egg Harbor Township dancer accepted to Rock School for Dance in Philadelphia

Region

4-H cooking contest adds a dash of bacon to every dish

4-H cooking contest adds a dash of bacon to every dish

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE – Kids will have the chance to display their culinary prowess during the 4-H Chopped Cooking Contest Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater Road, in an event hosted by The Kitchen Phanatics 4-H Club.

Atlantic County to resume West End/Wellington Avenue reconstruction in spring

Sip, savor event at Vagabond Kitchen in Atlantic City to benefit Gilda's Club

New summer flounder limits will harm South Jersey fishing industry, LoBiondo says

Pleasantville's South Street School plans Rise Up march

Sports

Records tumble at CAL swim championships (with video)

Records tumble at CAL swim championships (with video)

ATLANTIC CITY – Meet records fell like dominoes at the 19th annual Frank P. Forde Cape-Atlantic League Individual Swimming Championships Thursday, Feb. 2 at Atlantic City High School.

MACK ON THE ATTACK: McCracken's career high leads Wildwood to OT win

Warriors stay hot, shake up Tri-Co Classic standings

Lasco in 'select' company at USA Swim camp

Merrifield, Shannon to enter SJ Basketball Hall

EHT topples Prep, wins first CAL title since 2012

Calendar

Browse
Today's events
Submit

Entertainment

Vinnie the Ventnor groundhog sees his shadow
Downbeach Current

Vinnie the Ventnor groundhog sees his shadow

Tickets on sale for Jersey Shore Pops summer concert series
Middle Township Gazette

Tickets on sale for Jersey Shore Pops summer concert series

+2
Assembly passes resolution asking for new flounder assessment
Downbeach Current

Assembly passes resolution asking for new flounder assessment

Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend
Atlantic County

Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend

Cape May Chili and Chowder Cookoff set for Feb. 19
Cape May Gazette

Cape May Chili and Chowder Cookoff set for Feb. 19

+3
1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township
Cape May Gazette

1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township

Learn More About...

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Galloway’s 9/11 ceremony brings tears and patriotism

South Jersey remembers 9/11

Brigantine National Night Out

National Night Out across the region

Travel

Family reunion in Hawaii

Family reunion in Hawaii

Exploring the United Kingdom

Exploring the United Kingdom

Taking in the pyramids

Taking in the pyramids

Paradise in Puerto Rico

Paradise in Puerto Rico

Tectonic divide

Tectonic divide

Trip to Disney

Trip to Disney

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Informed citizens must decide what is fake and what is true

Letter: Support the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

Letter: State must tackle foreclosure problem

Letter: Do background checks for singers go far enough?

Columns

It's Brown vs. Mazzeo for District 2 state Senate

New Jersey Assemblyman Chris Brown, R-2nd, has made it official. He's either going to move up, or, move out of the New Jersey Legislature.

Media is gripped by Trump Derangement Syndrome

Atlantic City political races will have a big impact on all of Atlantic County

Joe's Take Column: The healing power of a baby’s smile

Atlantic County should receive 13.5 percent of PILOT funds

Today's Print Ads

OCEAN CITY CHEVROLET

OCEAN CITY CHEVROLET

REMAX ATLANTIC-C. PORTOCK

REMAX ATLANTIC-C. PORTOCK

SMITTY'S WINE & SPIRITS

SMITTY'S WINE & SPIRITS

HUB

HUB

DR KAUFMAN, LARRY

DR KAUFMAN, LARRY

THE ORIGINAL FUDGE KITCHEN

THE ORIGINAL FUDGE KITCHEN

SHORES AT WESLEY MANOR

SHORES AT WESLEY MANOR

BERKSHIRE-DIVERSIFIED

BERKSHIRE-DIVERSIFIED

SEASHORE HOUSING

SEASHORE HOUSING

PRUDENTIAL-OCEAN CITY

PRUDENTIAL-OCEAN CITY

GURWICZ & SONS BUILDERS

GURWICZ & SONS BUILDERS

JERSEY SHORE VASCULAR &

JERSEY SHORE VASCULAR &