Somers Point mayor anounces run for Atlantic County sheriff
ReStore at the Shore now open in Egg Harbor Township
Belhaven program gives students a daily dose of fine art
Republican women encouraged to push ahead for larger representation in politics
Dan Skeldon's Weather Forecast

VA opens outpatient clinic in Vineland, adds express van to Wilmington

NORTHFIELD – Getting health care at the Wilmington VA Medical Center in Delaware has literally been a rough ride for veterans throughout the region, but recent changes are expected to take some of the hardship out of accessing services, U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo said Friday, Jan. 27. 

Pleasantville Police Department arrest blotter for Feb. 1

Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point police blotter edition of Feb. 2, 2017

Mayor: Winter storms show dune working well

Avalon police to use body cameras

Wildwood eyeing synthetic turf for athletic fields

Concerning demographic trends in Absecon

VA opens outpatient clinic in Vineland, adds express van to Wilmington

Pleasantville Police Department arrest blotter for Feb. 1

LoBiondo, Pallone reintroduce sports wagering legislation in Congress

Concerning demographic trends in Absecon

Somers Point mayor anounces run for Atlantic County sheriff

Cedar Creek, Absegami seniors make college commitments

Several seniors from Cedar Creek and Absegami high schools made their college choices official on Wednesday, Feb. 1 by signing binding National Letters of Intent to attend schools on a scholarship.

EHT wrestling draws No. 3 seed in Group 5

EHT, O.C. girls, Mainland boys triumph at SJICA meet

Surging Raiders look to keep win streak going

Fields, Crusaders scorch Cape Tech with late surge

Bethea, Colon lead Vikings past Spartans

Assembly passes resolution asking for new flounder assessment
Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend
Cape May Chili and Chowder Cookoff set for Feb. 19
1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township
Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall
Borgata preview party Feb. 22 offers a taste of A.C. Restaurant Week
Letter: Informed citizens must decide what is fake and what is true

Letter: Support the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

Letter: State must tackle foreclosure problem

Letter: Do background checks for singers go far enough?

Media is gripped by Trump Derangement Syndrome

It didn't even take one day. The national media has come down with a full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). They couldn't even cover an inauguration party fairly.

Atlantic City political races will have a big impact on all of Atlantic County

Joe's Take Column: The healing power of a baby’s smile

Atlantic County should receive 13.5 percent of PILOT funds

Missing Bill Gormley

