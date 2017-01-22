Featured Stories

Margate promotes 2 police officers
Margate promotes 2 police officers

Ventnor tables vote on mobile food pantry after residents complain
Ventnor tables vote on mobile food pantry after residents complain

B.L. England owners send deactivation notice as deadline nears, but seeking extension
B.L. England owners send deactivation notice as deadline nears, but seeking extension

Somers Point police on the job at Trump inauguration
Somers Point police on the job at Trump inauguration

Another buzzer-beating thriller for Raiders

OCEAN CITY – Want to see a thrilling high school boys basketball game that goes down to the wire?

Suffocating defense paces unbeaten Raider girls

Stockton University presents ‘Amen Corner’

Absecon Green Team tip: Batch errands to save time, energy

Middle Township Middle School students join police to provide good Christmas

Absegami drama selected to perform in Scotland

Brigantine Garden Club: Springtime means daffodils

GALLOWAY – Stockton University in association with Phyllis Hawkins, Michael Bailey and Rev. James Brown will present James Baldwin’s “Amen Corner” in February.

Debt Angels of Cape May County hosting a 'Grand Princess Breakfast'

Hard work and patience pay off

Ventnor tables vote on mobile food pantry after residents complain

Egg Harbor Township native marches in inaugural parade

Another buzzer-beating thriller for Raiders

OCEAN CITY – Want to see a thrilling high school boys basketball game that goes down to the wire?

Suffocating defense paces unbeaten Raider girls

Matt Szczur rallying for cause dear to his heart

UPDATED W/ VIDEO: Varallo’s last-gasp shot gives Ocean City dramatic win

Flanders, Warriors trip local nemesis in OT

Howard leads emerging ACIT girls to win over EHT

Video

1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township
1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township

Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall
Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall

Borgata preview party Feb. 22 offers a taste of A.C. Restaurant Week
Borgata preview party Feb. 22 offers a taste of A.C. Restaurant Week

Atlantic Cape to hold ‘Golden Gala’ March 23
Atlantic Cape to hold ‘Golden Gala’ March 23

Historical interpreter to perform Harriet Tubman show in Hammonton
Historical interpreter to perform Harriet Tubman show in Hammonton

South Jersey Jazz Society to present Denis Di Blasio Quintet Jan. 27
South Jersey Jazz Society to present Denis Di Blasio Quintet Jan. 27

Tectonic divide

Trip to Disney

Visiting Niagara Falls

Transatlantic cruise crew

Family gathers in Baltimore

Weekend in the Bahamas

Letter: State must tackle foreclosure problem

Letter: Do background checks for singers go far enough?

Letter: Learning from the Electoral College

Letter: Etiquette rules of Christmas giving

Atlantic City political races will have a big impact on all of Atlantic County

The race for mayor and three City Council at large seats in Atlantic City is on. This matters a great deal to every taxpayer in the other 22 municipalities in Atlantic County and here's why.

Joe's Take Column: The healing power of a baby’s smile

Atlantic County should receive 13.5 percent of PILOT funds

Missing Bill Gormley

Top 10 ways to help New Jersey’s environment in 2017

