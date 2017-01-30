Featured Stories

+4
Ocean City cuts down top-ranked Camden Catholic
Cape May County

Ocean City cuts down top-ranked Camden Catholic

Atlantic City man charged in 2014 killing of Absecon resident
News

Atlantic City man charged in 2014 killing of Absecon resident

Upper Township students build the city of the future
News

Upper Township students build the city of the future

Scam takes $500,000 from Cape May County businesses
Middle Township Gazette

Scam takes $500,000 from Cape May County businesses

Dan Skeldon's Weather Forecast

Photo Galleries

Northfield Community School winter carnival

Atlantic County residents enjoy the snow

First snow storm for South Jersey

OCNJ snow day

News

Assemblyman Chris Brown makes his state Senate run official

Assemblyman Chris Brown makes his state Senate run official

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – District 2 Assemblyman Chris Brown made it official Friday evening, Jan. 27, by announcing his candidacy for state Senate in front of a large and supportive crowd at the Cardiff VFW.

Farmington Vol. Fire Company holds 80th annual banquet

Ocean City cuts down top-ranked Camden Catholic

Brigantine Garden Club: Upcoming Garden Club events

Atlantic Christian to hold Bowls of Hope soup-tasting benefit

Middle stuns Wildwood Catholic, 45-42

Teaching comes naturally to Galloway educators of the year

Region

Assemblyman Chris Brown makes his state Senate run official

Assemblyman Chris Brown makes his state Senate run official

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – District 2 Assemblyman Chris Brown made it official Friday evening, Jan. 27, by announcing his candidacy for state Senate in front of a large and supportive crowd at the Cardiff VFW.

Atlantic Cape offering free help with FAFSA

Wine Tasting Art Show to be held at Noyes Arts Garage

Atlantic City man charged in 2014 killing of Absecon resident

Scam takes $500,000 from Cape May County businesses

Sports

Ocean City cuts down top-ranked Camden Catholic

Ocean City cuts down top-ranked Camden Catholic

ABSECON – The Camden Catholic High School girls basketball team was ranked No. 1 in South Jersey in at least one media poll going into Saturday’s game against Ocean City.

Middle stuns Wildwood Catholic, 45-42

More big wins for torrid Warrior teams

Cominsky's pin gives Middle rousing victory over LCM

Lady Warriors seek No. 1 seed

Sizzling Warriors can climb back in division title chase

Calendar

Browse
Today's events
Submit

Entertainment

+2
Assembly passes resolution asking for new flounder assessment
Downbeach Current

Assembly passes resolution asking for new flounder assessment

Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend
Atlantic County

Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend

Fund for Cape May to hold 3rd annual Ice Ball at Congress Hall
Cape May Gazette

Fund for Cape May to hold 3rd annual Ice Ball at Congress Hall

Cape May Chili and Chowder Cookoff set for Feb. 19
Cape May Gazette

Cape May Chili and Chowder Cookoff set for Feb. 19

+3
1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township
Cape May Gazette

1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township

Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall
Middle Township Gazette

Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall

Learn More About...

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Galloway’s 9/11 ceremony brings tears and patriotism

South Jersey remembers 9/11

Brigantine National Night Out

National Night Out across the region

Travel

Taking in the pyramids

Taking in the pyramids

Paradise in Puerto Rico

Paradise in Puerto Rico

Tectonic divide

Tectonic divide

Trip to Disney

Trip to Disney

Visiting Niagara Falls

Visiting Niagara Falls

Transatlantic cruise crew

Transatlantic cruise crew

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Informed citizens must decide what is fake and what is true

Letter: Support the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

Letter: State must tackle foreclosure problem

Letter: Do background checks for singers go far enough?

Columns

Media is gripped by Trump Derangement Syndrome

It didn't even take one day. The national media has come down with a full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). They couldn't even cover an inauguration party fairly.

Atlantic City political races will have a big impact on all of Atlantic County

Joe's Take Column: The healing power of a baby’s smile

Atlantic County should receive 13.5 percent of PILOT funds

Missing Bill Gormley

Today's Print Ads

GODFREY FUNERAL HOME

GODFREY FUNERAL HOME

TERRACES @ SEACREST VILLA

TERRACES @ SEACREST VILLA

CASELS SUPER MARKET

CASELS SUPER MARKET

JERSEY SHORE VASCULAR &

JERSEY SHORE VASCULAR &

REMAX CARRIER-COLLEEN BELL

REMAX CARRIER-COLLEEN BELL

UPPER TOWNSHIP BASEBALL

UPPER TOWNSHIP BASEBALL

UPPER TOWNSHIP CLERK

UPPER TOWNSHIP CLERK

MACHINERY (BACHARACH)

MACHINERY (BACHARACH)

DR. FRANK KERN BRI

DR. FRANK KERN BRI

REEF FAMILY PHARMACY

REEF FAMILY PHARMACY

CATAMARAN HOUSE

CATAMARAN HOUSE

DI ORIO'S CIRCLE CAFE

DI ORIO'S CIRCLE CAFE