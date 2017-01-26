Featured Stories

Fourth-quarter burst lifts Ocean City past Mainland
Fourth-quarter burst lifts Ocean City past Mainland

LINWOOD – For much of Wednesday’s Cape-Atlantic League National Conference showdown between the Ocean City and Mainland Regional girls basketball teams, the Mustangs and Red Raiders threatened to turn the clock back about 80 years, to a time when girls were not allowed to hold the ball for m…

Crusaders force tie atop CAL United with OT win
Crusaders force tie atop CAL United with OT win

Cape May area residents share their favorite books in Little Free Libraries
Cape May area residents share their favorite books in Little Free Libraries

Patcong Creek Foundation, crab tourney support environmental initiatives
Patcong Creek Foundation, crab tourney support environmental initiatives

Atlantic Cape board to issue layoff notices to culinary staff
Atlantic Cape board to issue layoff notices to culinary staff

Egg Harbor Township school board approves contract for superintendent search services

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – The Board of Education authorized the first step toward finding a superintendent Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Guests can win designer handbags at FSA Ladies Night Out

Lady Warriors seek No. 1 seed

Sizzling Warriors can climb back in division title chase

Sisters help lead Middle to brink of first swimming title

Crusaders force tie atop CAL United with OT win

Egg Harbor City Holocaust educator selected for prestigious seminar

Guests can win designer handbags at FSA Ladies Night Out

NORTHFIELD – Family Service Association is hosting a Ladies Night Out 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive in Northfield. The event includes a chance to win designer handbags by Michael Kors, Coach, Kate Spade and others.

Atlantic Cape offering guest services training

Atlantic City Police Officer cleared by Grand Jury in connection to Vadell shooting

Atlantic Cape board to issue layoff notices to culinary staff

Prosecutor warns of a wire fraud scam in Cape May County

Lady Warriors seek No. 1 seed

Lady Warriors seek No. 1 seed

It’s been a wonderful season to this point for the Wildwood High School girls basketball team.

Sizzling Warriors can climb back in division title chase

Sisters help lead Middle to brink of first swimming title

Fourth-quarter burst lifts Ocean City past Mainland

Crusaders force tie atop CAL United with OT win

Axelsson holds court in goal for Georgian Court

Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend
Atlantic City indoor auto races return to Boardwalk Hall this weekend

1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township
1804 barn fits in, supports Cold Spring Village in Lower Township

Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall
Theater expansion and more planned at Rio Grande Mall

Borgata preview party Feb. 22 offers a taste of A.C. Restaurant Week
Borgata preview party Feb. 22 offers a taste of A.C. Restaurant Week

Atlantic Cape to hold ‘Golden Gala’ March 23
Atlantic Cape to hold ‘Golden Gala’ March 23

Historical interpreter to perform Harriet Tubman show in Hammonton
Historical interpreter to perform Harriet Tubman show in Hammonton

Taking in the pyramids

Taking in the pyramids

Paradise in Puerto Rico

Paradise in Puerto Rico

Tectonic divide

Tectonic divide

Trip to Disney

Trip to Disney

Visiting Niagara Falls

Visiting Niagara Falls

Transatlantic cruise crew

Transatlantic cruise crew

Letter: Sexist comments are deliberate attempts to undercut women's voices

Letter: Informed citizens must decide what is fake and what is true

Letter: Support the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

Letter: State must tackle foreclosure problem

Media is gripped by Trump Derangement Syndrome

It didn't even take one day. The national media has come down with a full-blown case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). They couldn't even cover an inauguration party fairly.

Atlantic City political races will have a big impact on all of Atlantic County

Joe's Take Column: The healing power of a baby’s smile

Atlantic County should receive 13.5 percent of PILOT funds

Missing Bill Gormley

