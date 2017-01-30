Featured Stories
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – District 2 Assemblyman Chris Brown made it official Friday evening, Jan. 27, by announcing his candidacy for state Senate in front of a large and supportive crowd at the Cardiff VFW.
ABSECON – The Camden Catholic High School girls basketball team was ranked No. 1 in South Jersey in at least one media poll going into Saturday’s game against Ocean City.
