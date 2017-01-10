Breaking News

UPDATED: School closings and delays announced in Atlantic County

Ocean City home damaged in weekend fire

OCEAN CITY – An early-morning fire damaged a home early Saturday morning on the 800 block of Plymouth Place but no injuries were reported.

ATLANTIC CITY – The Surfrider Foundation South Jersey Chapter will host a Martin Luther King Day of Service cleanup of the North Carolina Avenue beach 10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

Late Crusader rally falls short vs. Vikings

NORTH WILDWOOD – A sensational performance by its senior point guard, a game-high 11-rebound effort from its promising freshman and a two-point lead at halftime weren’t enough to push the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team to what would have been a signature victory Friday evening.

Current Solutions: Opiate Addiction in South Jersey

Family gathers in Baltimore

Weekend in the Bahamas

Mini vacation in New Hope

Scoring a view at the Ryder Cup

Cruise to Bermuda

Margate couple visits all Seven Wonders of the World

Guest column: Professional services key to county's economic growth

As we work to reinvent the economic landscape of Atlantic County, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance (ACEA) is exploring multiple opportunities to grow existing business and bring in new growth.

